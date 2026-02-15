From hidden strain to lifestyle triggers: What your eyes are trying to tell you

New Delhi:

Screens are now stitched into the fabric of our daily lives. We wake up to notifications, work through endless emails and wind down with reels or late-night scrolling. The average adult spends six to seven hours a day in front of a screen, often more. While neck stiffness and back pain get the blame, our eyes quietly carry much of the strain.

Dr Sourabh D. Patwardhan, Phaco-Refractive-Vitreoretina-Glaucoma specialist at Nandadeep Eye Hospital, Sangli, says the problem goes beyond “too much screen time”. According to him, modern eye discomfort is often the result of hidden strain, lifestyle triggers and overlooked health habits.

The reason your eyes feel tired even without screens

Many people assume eye fatigue is purely digital. It isn’t. “Digital devices are a major contributor to eye strain today, but they are not the only cause,” says Dr Patwardhan. “Any task that requires sustained focus, reading, driving, or detailed close work keeps the eye muscles contracted for long periods. Over time, this continuous effort leads to fatigue, even if screens are not involved.”

The eye’s focusing muscles behave like any other muscle in the body. Hold them in one position for too long, and they protest. Age adds another layer. “Ageing reduces the eye’s natural focusing flexibility. As we grow older, the eyes work harder to focus on near objects, and that additional effort often manifests as headaches or tired eyes,” he explains.

Lifestyle plays its part too. Dehydration reduces tear production. Poor sleep disrupts recovery. Nutrient deficiencies, especially lack of omega-3 fatty acids, can weaken the tear film that protects the eye surface. “Many patients are surprised when I tell them dehydration or poor sleep can make their eyes feel strained,” Dr Patwardhan notes. “Tear production depends heavily on overall hydration and nutrition.”

What your eyes reveal about your overall health

The eyes are often the first place where internal imbalance shows up. “The eyes are an early indicator of systemic stress,” says Dr Patwardhan. “Persistent redness, dryness, or irritation may reflect environmental exposure, allergies or underlying medical conditions. These symptoms should not be dismissed as routine screen fatigue.” Tears are not just for comfort. They protect. “When tear production reduces, the risk of inflammation and even corneal damage increases if left untreated,” he adds.

Recurring headaches, blurred vision or frequent eye fatigue may signal uncorrected refractive errors. Early-stage eye conditions are often painless. That’s why routine check-ups matter, not just when vision suddenly blurs.

Pollution, posture and the bigger lifestyle picture

Urban environments add another stressor. Pollution can inflame the ocular surface, causing redness, watering and light sensitivity. “Redness, watering or a gritty sensation are signs that the eye’s surface is under stress,” says Dr Patwardhan. “Prolonged exposure to pollutants can trigger inflammatory responses.”

But the issue is broader than air quality. Poor posture, long hours of near work, reduced outdoor activity and irregular sleep cycles all compound the problem. Digital strain is rarely just digital. “What we are witnessing is a lifestyle pattern,” he explains. “Sleep disruption, poor ergonomics and prolonged screen exposure together create cumulative strain.”

Small habits that make a real difference

The good news? Most of this strain is reversible. “The 20-20-20 rule is simple and highly effective, every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds,” Dr Patwardhan advises. “It allows the focusing muscles to relax.” Keeping screens away at least an hour before bedtime helps maintain circadian rhythm. Structured non-screen time, outdoor exercise, and conscious hydration improve both ocular comfort and overall wellbeing.

He also stresses ergonomics: upright seating, elevated screens and micro-breaks every 30 to 60 minutes can prevent both musculoskeletal and visual strain. Our eyes are remarkably resilient, but they are not indestructible. If they feel dry, tired or irritated, they may be asking for a pause. In a world that rarely slows down, listening to them might just be the most productive thing we do.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

