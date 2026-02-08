Does wearing eyeglasses improve eyesight? Kolkata-based ophthalmologist clear the confusion Eyeglasses do not permanently improve eyesight, but they play a vital role in correcting vision, reducing eye strain and protecting long-term eye health. This article explains how glasses work, common myths around dependence, and why wearing the right prescription matters, especially for children.

The subject of wearing glasses is clouded in mystery. There are many who think that glasses cause problems in the eyes but ultimately weaken them over time, or that if you wear them all the time, your eyesight will improve significantly in the long term, even if the reason for the glasses in the first place is still the same.

"However, eyeglasses play an important role in maintaining eye health, but they do not alter the structure of eyes in any way," as explained by Dr Himanshu Shekhar, Group Chief Strategy and Clinical Officer of ASG Eye Hospital.

What eyeglasses actually do

Eyeglasses work on the principle of correction in the way light comes into the eye. They help in focusing light properly on the retina, which improves clarity and reduces visual strain. This is why vision feels sharper and more comfortable when wearing them.

However, these do not cure the vision problem. Once removed, eyesight returns to its uncorrected state. “Eyeglasses are corrective aids, not permanent fixes,” explains Dr Shekhar.

Can glasses make eyesight worse?

Not wearing prescribed glasses can actually do more harm than good. Problems like squinting and straining to see things properly could cause headaches, as well as fatigue in the eyes. This could, in turn, have a negative impact on the comfort and productivity of the eyes.

When the right prescription is worn, the eyes are in working condition with no strain.

Myopia and hyperopia: Managing, not curing

Problems such as common refraction, myopia (nearsightedness), and hyperopia (farsightedness), among others, can't be cured. However, glasses or contact lenses are used for correction.

In children, for instance, the wearing of glasses, as recommended, is very crucial and aids in the slowing down of the progression of myopia.

Beyond vision correction: Added eye health benefits

Eyeglasses today offer benefits beyond clarity. Many lenses provide protection from harmful ultraviolet rays, reducing long-term risks to eye health. Furthermore, special coatings can also help in reducing glare and eye strain that accompany computer work, especially for people who work long hours in front of the screen.

Such characteristics make important contributions to general eye comfort and protection in daily activities. Eyeglasses, in fact, do not improve eyesight in the sense of permanently correcting vision. What they do is equally important. They correct vision, reduce strain, protect eye health and improve quality of life.

When prescribed correctly and worn consistently, glasses help your eyes work better, even if they do not change the eyes themselves. And that, doctors say, is exactly what they are meant to do.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

