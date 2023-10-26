Aspirants S2 Review: Naveen Kasturia shines as DM Abhilash Sharma in a flawed, soul lacking tale

Aspirants S2 Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Aspirants S2

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Genre: Comedy drama

Aspirants Season 2: The second season of TVF's popular web series Aspirants is out. Based on Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district it emphasises making ethanol an alternative to petrol. Ethanol made from sugarcane juice can change the destiny of the country, TVF's web series Aspirants 2 continues to take this mysterious but important thing forward through its anchor and Rampur DM Abhilash Sharma, played by Naveen Kasturia. Those who have watched the first season must be aware that the show revolves around three friends (Tripod as they like to call themselves) Abhilash, SK, and Guri. The show also features their two other common friends Dhairya and Sandeep Bhaiya.

The last season ended with IAS officer Abhilash Sharma moving on from his Old Rajendra Nagar love Dhariya and attending her wedding with his best friend Guri played by Shivankit Singh Parihar.

Plot and Storyline

The second season also resumes from then on, when the three friends are cordial and busy with their lives. While SK (Abhilash Thapliyal) is teaching in a leading IAS coaching center, Guri is doing good in his business, Dhariya is earning praises for her NGO, Abhilash is posted in Rampur and its District Magistrate and Sandeep Bhaiya is also in Rampur as its Assistant Labor Commissioner. And just like the previous season, the Aspirant S2 also plays on two tracks- the present track in Rampur and Delhi and the past track in Old Rajendra Nagar.

In the past track, Abhilash is seen returning to Old Rajendra Nagar to resume studies for his fifth attempt. Guri sees Abhilash but does not initiate any conversation. He even stops SK from meeting him by reminding him of his self-respect. However, he later apologises and asks SK to talk to his old friend as nothing went wrong between them. The makers of Aspirants S2 have very well dealt with human emotions and turmoils with occur in friendship, the baggage that it leaves, and the impact that it creates on your behavior.

For me, the standout scene in this perspective has to be when SK lashes out at Abjilash for ignoring his friends and calls him selfish. The writers have kept the scene so real that you feel for both characters. Abhilash walking away and Guri staying in the background was so real that the audience may relate to it. The second scene has to be when Dhairya confronts Abhilash and defends Guri for SHE being luckier than her husband. Namita Dubey has played Dhairya in the best way possible. Her calm and composed just makes her best in every frame that she appears.

Direction and Cast

Several other things worked for me in Apoorva Singh Karki's directorial, like the Radha Rajesh coaching center, where Abhilash has one of the best scenes this season. The last scene, when Ma'am reveals to Abhilash that he is one of her toughest students was definitely a highlight. Then Deep played by Tengam Celine asks Abhilash what has suddenly changed after four years. "I know my reasons and I think you should figure out your," dialogue was so on-point. SK confronted Guri for taking Abhilash's side in Sandeep Bhaiya's case. It was clear that that the third leg of the tripod was feeling left out and unlike the other two of his friends, he chose to speak his mind. Aspirants S2 has also highlighted the changes that happen when two friends or associates work in the same place but not on the same designation. However, the shift in Sandeep Bhaiya's character did seem out of transition. In light of opening gates for season 3 did the makers hamper one of their best characters?

What did not work?

However, there are a few other things that did not work for me. SK not having any ending scene was a big miss. Being one of the best actors in the Aspirants web series, Thapliyal could have had a better ending for season two. Given that the makers have ended the second second an open end for its possible next season, the writers could have given his character a better closer for season 2. Secondly, one of the major drawbacks of this season has to be its long slow-motion scenes. I understand to create an impact in situations, writers use long slow-motion close-up scenes but using that repeatedly forces us to fast-forward some of them. For example, the one where DM Abhilash Sharma goes for the first at the strike site without saying anything and plainly looking at them was too much of a stretch.

And lastly, the communication gap between Sandeep Bhaiya and his DM was too long. The character of ALS Sandeep Olan is written in a way that he's too emotional towards the lower class people and tries to reach out to every one of them. But also being an IAS aspirant and a government officer, the character needed to have a better approach. In Season One Sandeep Bhaiya was an optimistic character who had a positive approach to everything. But in this season, the character was rather burdened and helpless most of the time. I understand that the makers wanted to showcase the difference of opinion, power, and duty for each stage of officers but the growth of Sandeep Bhaiya went downwards in season 2.

Final Verdict

Just like the first season, Naveen Kasturia is the anchor in this one too but Apoorva's direction is the life of Aspirant season 2. The writing of Deepesh and Ashutosh has to be the first win of the series. Writing a web series like Aspirants 2 is not easy. To understand this, there must be a bit of pain on the part of the viewer which they have experienced while preparing for the entrance exams for government jobs. You can give it a watch, the show is out on Amazon Prime series.

