Vikram Vedha OTT premiere; Hrithik-Saif's film to release on Netflix, Hotstar Amazon Prime Video?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NIKKKKHHIL Vikram Vedha Posters

It's been just one day since Vikram Vedha's release, the Hrithik Roshan and Sail Ali Khan starter already is buzzing around its OTT release. The movie has been gaining quite a positive response and has also bagged the third biggest opening of the year. After watching the movie fans are all in praise of Hrithik. Though many of us have already watched the movie but there are many wondering when and where the movie be released on OTT. Well, we have some news for them.

Vikram Vedha's OTT rights have been granted to Jio Cinema and in a few months, the film will have its digital premiere. Though no official announcements have been made yet but according to previous release trends, any film that does well at the box office can have its OTT premiere a little early. The movie's verdict is loud and clear, fans are going gaga over Hrithik and Saif's performances. Netizens are even claiming it to be Hrithik's best-ever performance. The urge to watch the movie and the expectations set by the trailer seemed to be fulfilled.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, the film also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita bIhani, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Mishra and Manoj Sharma in supporting roles. The music was created by the talented duo, Visha and Shekar and Manoj Muntasir has penned the lyrics.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan on ZEE5: Akshay Kumar starrer locks streaming date, know who can watch

Also Read: Godfather Hindi trailer out: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's action-packed political drama witnesses rage

Latest Entertainment News