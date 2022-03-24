Shraddha Kapoor, long-time boyfriend Rohan Shrestha call it quits? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shrestha have been dating after being in a relationship for seven years.

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have known each other since school days

The duo never officially admitted their relationship

In a shocking state of affairs, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for almost seven years. Shraddha, who is also Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor's daughter, is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her dating life, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been good friends fond of each other's company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

Rohan's father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha's birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time. Shraddha's family was very fond of Rohan Shrestha. Also, the reports of their wedding kept surfacing online time and again. Although, there's no official confirmation by any of the two parties and the real reason behind their break up is not known yet.

Earlier, Shraddha has been linked to his Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar.

Also read: Leaked video of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor from sets of Luv Ranjan's next goes viral, watch here

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz in London' and Vishal Furia's 'Nagin' coming up next.

Also read: Shakti Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Shraddha Kapoor's marriage with Rohan Shrestha

-with IANS inputs