Shiv Thakare abuses Archana Gautam on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's what we know

Rohit Shetty’s stunt show is all set to return with its 13th season this year. Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Sah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakre, Nyraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjali Anand will be competing for the coveted cup. This time makers have made sure to up the level of the game and test the limits of all the participants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is going amazing, but obviously with a lot of injuries and dangerous stunts. Contestants are shedding their blood and sweat to battle it out. Fans usually love the stunts and the camaraderie shared between the contestants on the show, but arguments and fights between the contestants are also inevitable.

Archana Gautam who rose to fame with her entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been diligently fighting her fears and giving her best to reach the finale. However, if sources are to be believed, Shiv Thackeray who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 has been passing nasty comments and picking fights and abusing profusely in front of the team .with Archana which has left the actress emotionally hurt.

Their disagreement has led to multiple fights, resulting in a heated argument between the two. As per the sources, Archana feels hurt, Infact, the actress has even cried on the sets of the show. Apparently, Shiv has been making fun of her with the crew members also. When confronted by Archana, Shiv retaliated aggressively and abused her multiple times.

Recently the makers of the show released promos of this upcoming season and it went viral on social media. In the latest promo, Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma can be seen in a war of words. But Rohit Shetty interrupts and puts them amid the jungle. He says in Hindi, “There’s no place for planning and plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This time, every level is scarier than the previous one." The promo wraps up with the two actors in a jungle with wolves getting set to launch an attack on them.

In another promo, Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and TV actor Rohit Roy can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre song Ude Dil Befikre on the sets. As again Rohit Shetty interrupts them and says… “Mere world maid dil nahi, gadiya aur insan udne par taliya bajti hai”. He later shifts them to an undisclosed location.

Interestingly, Abdu Rozik who rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 16 is all set to mark his presence in this adventure show. The Tajikistani singer has reportedly flown to Cape Town.

