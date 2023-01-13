Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant with Adil Durrani's child? Actress refuses to comment when asked THIS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant with Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant recently tied the knot with boyfriend Adil Durrani. After her intimate wedding photos on Instagram and change of name after nikaah, the reality star now refuses to address the pregnancy rumours. Rakhi shared a couple of pictures from her court wedding. While some showed the couple signing the marriage certificate, others showed the two posing with garlands. The actress also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year. "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," the 44-year-old captioned the post.

Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet. The actress, however, has refused to comment on rumours over her pregnancy. "No comments," she told ANI when asked if she was indeed expecting a child with Adil.

Rakhi, who was dating Adil Durrani, has reportedly tied the knot with him in a court marriage. The video she shared shows her in a printed red and pink sharara with a beige dupatta on her head, while Adil is casually dressed up in a black shirt and denim.

Speaking about the same, Rakhi told ETimes that they had a court wedding in 2022 after knowing each other for three months. "We had a nikaah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai (If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame)." However, in an interview, Adil refuted the news, claiming that they are not married.

Following Adil's reactions, Rakhi Sawant was left with teary eyes, she said "Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don't know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister's wedding. I trusted him and went to Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house."

