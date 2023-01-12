Rakhi Sawant changes name to Fatima after nikaah with Adil Durrani even when he denies marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen on the Marathi Bigg Boss, surprised her fans after she announced her marriage to beau Adil Durrani. Taking to her social media, the reality star dropped pictures and a video of their court marriage. But, what captured our attention is that she has also changed her name and is speculated to have adopted Islam even when Adil denies the marriage. As per Rakhi, she got married to Adil last year, after three months of knowing him.

Rakhi's post aka confirmation comes after Adil termed their wedding speculations 'fake'.

Rakhi changes her name after Nikaah

Rakhi Sawant is reported to have changed her name after Nikaah with Adil. As per the marriage certificate procured by Telly Talk, the actress is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Rakhi Sawant' wedding

Rakhi, who was dating Adil Durrani, has reportedly tied the knot with him in a court marriage. The video she shared shows her in a printed red and pink sharara with a beige dupatta on her head, while Adil is casually dressed up in a black shirt and denim. The two had garlands around their neck and were seen signing some documents, which appeared to be from their marriage certification procedure.

Speaking about the same, Rakhi told ETimes that they had a court wedding in July 2022 after knowing each other for three months. "We had a nikaah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai (If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame)." However, in an interview, Adil refuted the news, claiming that they are not married.

Following Adil's reactions, Rakhi Sawant was left with teary eyes, she said "Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don't know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister's wedding. I trusted him and went to Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house."

