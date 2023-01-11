Rakhi Sawant marries Adil Durrani? Actress' court wedding photos hit the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANTFC Rakhi Sawant marries Adil Durrani?

Rakhi Sawant loves controversy and there is no doubt about it. She is known for making headlines time and again relating to her personal and professional lives. The actress is now making waves on the internet after pictures of her marriage with Adil Durrani went viral. Rakhi, who was dating Adil Durrani, has reportedly tied the knot with him in a court marriage.

The viral pictures show Rakhi Sawant and her alleged husband wearing garlands around their necks after their reported court marriage. An image shows the couple signing marriage papers, while another shows their papers clearly.

Speaking about the look, the entertainment queen looked lovely in a white and pink sharara, which she finished off with a white dupatta. On the other hand, Adil wore a black shirt with a pair of basic denim jeans.

However, in an interview with Times Network, Adil refuted the news, claiming that they are not married.

The images elicited a variety of reactions from internet users. One user wrote, "Congratulations Rakhi and Adil, god bless you both." Another user wrote, "Secret marriage is not secret anymore." A third user wrote, "Truly happy for Rakhi. She deserves to be happy always and forever. God bless them both."

Meanwhile, the actress has been married before, so this is not her first marriage. The actress previously exchanged vows with Ritesh Raj. Rakhi posted images from her first wedding on social media, but she did not include her husband's face. In Season 15 of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, Rakhi brought her husband Ritesh along. After some time, the two separated, and Rakhi claimed that Ritesh left their home, stating that he did not want to live with her. She also stated that he had not divorced his first wife, which has caused him legal problems.

