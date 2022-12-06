Katrina Kaif is pregnant? Fans start guessing game after actress is spotted in oversized T-shirt | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif is pregnant? Fans start guessing game

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 and the couple has been giving major relationship goals ever since. The couple rarely shares pictures together, but when they do, it takes the internet by storm. Their whirlwind romance has everyone gushing over the two. The pair is soon going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. While the duo make headlines time and again owing to their professional and personal lives, Katrina Kaif recently made waves on the internet as fans started guessing if she was pregnant after she was spotted at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Phone Bhoot actress was captured at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen donning a casual outfit. She was seen clad in a blue oversized t-shirt and paired it with ripped jeans. The actress kept it casual and looked as gorgeous as ever.

As soon as her video from the airport surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time and fans started speculating if she is going to embrace motherhood soon. They flocked to the comments section to express their opinions. One user wrote, "Her outfit hints she is pregnant; maybe little Kaushal is coming soon (sic)." Another user commented, "Maybe she is pregnant (sic)." A third user wrote, "Pregnant or not but this type of clothing is the most comfortable ones while travelling."

However, this is not the first time that Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have hit the headlines. Previously, it was reported that the couple would soon become parents, but Vicky's spokesperson denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to star alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Apart from this, the actress also has Merry Christmas in her kitty, in which she will share screen space with the widely acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi.

