Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kamal Haasan offered Rs 150 crore to play villain in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Project K?

Popular actor Kamal Haasan has been in the headlines lately for calling The Kerala Story a 'propaganda film'. The veteran actor questioned if what is shown in the film is true or not which gave rise to a debate on social media. Now, Kamal Haasan is again in the buzz but for a different reason, The actor is rumoured to be offered a whopping Rs 150 crore to play the villain in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K.

Kamal Haasan did not react to the news but social media is abuzz with speculations that he has been approached to play a crucial role in the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, a report in Hindustan Times claimed that the rumours are baseless. According to the report, Kamal Haasan has been approached by the makers of Project K but he is yet to sign the dotted line. Also, there is no truth to the reports claiming that ₹150 crore remuneration.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a science fiction film shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It also stars Disha Patani. It will hit the screens on 12 January 2024.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan REACTS to 'The Kerala Story' controversy, says 'I'm against propaganda films'

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shoot of Shankar’s Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The actress revealed that Haasan is "playing a 90-year-old character in this film. The prosthetic makeup takes four to five hours. He reaches at 5 a.m. so that he is on the sets by 10 a.m."

At the recently held IIFA awards, Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation when he was honoured for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Singer and music composer A.R. Rahman gave the award to Kamal, who was applauded by all present.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan praises Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'It takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size'

Latest Entertainment News