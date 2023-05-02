Kamal Haasan praises Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'It takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Did you know Kamal Haasan lent his voice to Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2?

Mani Ratnam's film has been extensively disseminated amid considerable excitement and anticipation. The second installment of the epic two-part historical saga is expected to do well at the box office. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others, reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that depicts the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The movie has been garnering praise from fans and celebrities and adding to the list the veteran actor Kamal Haasan heaped praises on the ace filmmaker and cast of the film. A few know that the versatile actor has also lent his voice to Ponniyin Selvan 2's narration. He said, "I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production.

He further added, "Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It's a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it."

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest was told in the second part. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. The period drama hit the theatres on April 28.

