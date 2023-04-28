John Abraham to make a comeback with Dhoom 4? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Dhoom featuring John Abraham

Bollywood's handsome hunk, John Abraham melted our hearts after appearing in the movie Dhoom. It is him who made all girls fall for a bad guy. The rough and tough looks and chiseled body were all over the mind as the actor donned the character of a sharp criminal Kabir. After Dhoom 1, the wish to see John back in action in the franchise was at its peak and if rumours are to be believed the wish might come true soon. It has been speculated that the makers might want to revive the Dhoom franchise.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama claimed, “Earlier this year John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise. There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets.”

The source futher added, "If you remember, the climax of Dhoom was open-ended. There was no clarity on whether John’s character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise."

John, who was last seen in the massive blockbuster Pathaan in the role of an antagonist named Jim is currently enjoying the success of the movie. After returning as an action villain it seems he is now wishing to do more action films and what will be better than Dhoom 4. Though there has been no announcements about the famed franchise as of now, watching John again as a handsome criminal would be a treat to the eyes.

Pathaan presented John as a notorious villain and received loads of love from his fans. Following the release of the movie, John talked about the love he received from the audience when he said, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them.”

