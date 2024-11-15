Bollywood diva who gave several flops, is sister of global star and now married to a politician, guess who?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guess this Bollywood diva

Becoming a Bollywood star is not easy even if someone belongs to a renowned family. There are several actors and actresses who have struggled throughout their careers to get blockbusters. One such actress, who has worked with several biggies in Bollywood and is considered a star diva in the industry despite numerous flops in her career. In her career, she has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others.

The actress in the spotlight is also a sibling of a global Bollywood star, who is currently settled in the United States. Not only this, she also got married to a well-known politician last year and recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with him.

Who is THIS diva?

The name of this Bollywood diva is Parineeti Chopra. She is the sister of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and is married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. She rose to fame with her next film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Ishaqzaade. Since then, she has worked in several Bollywood films, some of which became popular for their songs, but tanked miserably at the box office.

However, her latest release, Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh garnered positive reviews from film critics as well as from the audience. The film was a digital-only release and premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Apart from acting, Parineeti has also tried her hands in singing and delivered a few popular numbers. She made her singing debut in 2017 with the song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin'. She has also performed at several award ceremonies including Filmfare and impressed the audience with her voice.

