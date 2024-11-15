Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Masala
  5. Bollywood diva who gave several flops, is sister of global star and now married to a politician, guess who?

Bollywood diva who gave several flops, is sister of global star and now married to a politician, guess who?

Can you guess the name of this Bollywood diva, who has delivered numerous flops in last 13 year and is still one of the popular stars in the Hindi film industry. She is also a sibling of a global star and is currently married to a renowned politician.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2024 12:32 IST
Guess this Bollywood diva
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guess this Bollywood diva

Becoming a Bollywood star is not easy even if someone belongs to a renowned family. There are several actors and actresses who have struggled throughout their careers to get blockbusters. One such actress, who has worked with several biggies in Bollywood and is considered a star diva in the industry despite numerous flops in her career. In her career, she has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others.

The actress in the spotlight is also a sibling of a global Bollywood star, who is currently settled in the United States. Not only this, she also got married to a well-known politician last year and recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with him. 

Who is THIS diva?

The name of this Bollywood diva is Parineeti Chopra. She is the sister of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and is married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. She rose to fame with her next film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Ishaqzaade. Since then, she has worked in several Bollywood films, some of which became popular for their songs, but tanked miserably at the box office.

However, her latest release, Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh garnered positive reviews from film critics as well as from the audience. The film was a digital-only release and premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Apart from acting, Parineeti has also tried her hands in singing and delivered a few popular numbers. She made her singing debut in 2017 with the song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin'. She has also performed at several award ceremonies including Filmfare and impressed the audience with her voice.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh gets notice ahead of Hyderabad concert: 'No songs on drug, alcohol and violence'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Masala Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Masala News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement