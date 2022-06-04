Aditya Roy Kapur tests positive for COVID? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA ROY KAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur

After Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has also reportedly tested positive for the COVID. The actor has mild symptoms and the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'Om: The Battle Within' along with the other promotional schedules have been rescheduled. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor.

According to ETimes, Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, has tested positive for the virus. "A big event was scheduled for the film’s trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled."

Kartik Aaryan tests COVID positive

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the virus. The actor was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, but unfortunately, he will not be attending the prestigious event in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday (June 4), Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. "Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya," he wrote. This is the second time Kartik has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first being in March 2021.

About 'Om: The Battle Within'

Meanwhile, Kapur recently unveiled the power-packed first teaser of his upcoming film. Loaded with solid action sequences -- relentless firing, killing, and bombarding, the teaser of the film raised the bar of the action. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared the video and wrote, "Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai. #OMTeaser out now. #OM: The battle within-releasing on 1st July 2022." Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller Bollywood film gets a name

'Om: The Battle Within', which co-stars Sanjana Sanghi, is slated to release on July 1 and will clash with R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which has been produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.