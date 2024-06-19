'We will proudly return...', Netizens shower love on BTS' Jimin ahead of second album release 'MUSE'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS' Jimin

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The serendipity singer's second solo album is all set to release next month and ARMYs can't wait. The video of his teaser is now going viral on social media. The viral video's comment section was flooded with love, blessings and excitement.

Another user wrote, "Something new is coming I'm sure it will be a blast"."Just focus on Jimin, ignore the haters, many jealous people will do anything to divert attention. Ignore provocations. The only thing that should be on our mind is taking Jimin to the top", wrote the third user. Jimin of the South Korean supergroup BTS is set to release his second solo album, titled "Muse", on July 19.

BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, shared the announcement on Monday on the global fan community forum Weverse. The update comes as the 28-year-old vocalist is carrying out his mandatory duties in the Korean military. "We are excited to share details about the release of BTS member Jimin's second solo album, 'MUSE'. "Following his first solo album, 'FACE', where he sought to explore his true identity, 'MUSE' documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration," BigHit Music said in a statement.

The success of his first album "FACE" made Jimin the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Artist 100 chart. "MUSE" will include seven tracks, including the fan song "Closer Than This", which released in December 2023. The upcoming album is available for pre-order via the Weverse Shop app.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others

