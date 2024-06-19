Justin Timberlake's handcuffed pic goes viral, suffers humiliation on social media

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is regarded as one of the most popular singers and is known for his diverse artistry in songwriting and vocals. The singer has been arrested for driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island. A picture of him handcuffed and taken away by the police is now going viral on social media.

In the picture, Justin Timberlake was handcuffed and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Justin Timberlake was released from custody later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. He was charged with one DWI count, with his next court date scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said.

Timberlake's lawyer and representatives did not immediately return requests for comment. Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometres) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hot spot for wealthy visitors.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including "The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits. Last year, Timberlake was in the headlines when Spears released her memoir, “The Woman in Me. ” Several chapters were devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup.

In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “Everything I Thought It Was,” a return to his familiar future funk sound. Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Justin Timberlake has song many hit tracks including Cry Me A River, Can't Stop the Feeling, Mirrors, It's Gonna Be Me, Rock Your Body, This I Promise You and Better Place among others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl becomes first confirmed contestant of Anil Kapoor's show

Also Read: 'Dil Rakh...', Shraddha Kapoor makes her relationship official with Rahul Mody, shares mushy picture