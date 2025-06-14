Squid Game Season 3 final trailer out: Gi-Hun aka Player 456 returns to 'put an end to it' | Watch The final trailer of the most anticipated Korean series 'Squid Game Season 3' has been released by the makers on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Watch the teaser trailer here.

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated Korean series 'Squid Game' dropped the final trailer of its third instalment on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The action thriller Korean drama series is produced, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is scheduled to hit the digital screens on the OTT giant Netflix on June 27, 2025. The trailer was released on various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and others.

Squid Game Season 3 final trailer is out now

The final trailer for the third and final season focuses on Player 456, aka Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who is faced with the question of re-joining the Squid Game even after winning the first season. It features flashback scenes from the previous seasons, showcasing the previous contestants who lost their lives in the game. It is significant to note that the trailer ends with Player 456 saying, 'I'm trying to put an end to it', while going to see the Front Man with a blood-stained black suit.

Watch the trailer here:

Social media users have expressed their excitement in the comment section ever since the makers released the final trailer. One user wrote, "The flashbacks to the previous players, Squid Game is cooking my emotions." Another user commented, "This trailer got me so emotional trying to save my tears for June 27."

About the Squid Game cast

The star-cast of the most-loved Korean series includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang A-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won in the lead roles. The first two instalments of this Korean web series were well-received by the audience upon their release. Critics have given this web series 8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Also Read: Box office report: Know 'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'Materialists' day 1 collections here