Box office report: Know 'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'Materialists' day 1 collections here Read to know how much Mason Thames's starrer 'How to Train Your Dragon' and Dakota Johnson's starrer 'Materialists' earned at the Indian box office on their opening day.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office experienced a clash of two Hollywood films on Friday, June 13, 2025, including the live-action film 'How to Train Your Dragon', which is the remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name and the romantic comedy film 'Materialists'. Read on to know about their box office collection on day 1 here.

How to Train Your Dragon

The action thriller film 'How to Train Your Dragon' witnessed a good start at the Indian box office on its opening day. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film managed to earn Rs 4.88 crore across India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It features Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler in the lead roles. The Hollywood movie received a good response from viewers on social media, and it has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

The film 'How to Train Your Dragon' revolves around the friendship between an inventive Viking named 'Hiccup' and the Night Fury dragon named 'Toothless'. The fantasy-action film is produced by Dean DeBlois, Adam Siegel, and Marc Platt and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Materialists

The much-anticipated romantic comedy film 'Materialists' is directed by Celine Song and features renowned actors like Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in pivotal roles. Talking about its box office collection, the film didn't perform well on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the English-language film earned Rs 0.59 crore in India.

The film tells the story of a young New York City matchmaker who finds it very difficult to choose between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. Critics have given this film 7.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The music of the film is composed by Daniel Pemberton and is produced by Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and TV actress Sana Makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis