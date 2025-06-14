Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and TV actress Sana Makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis Bigg Boss OTT fame Sana Makbul has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. The television actress confirmed the news in an interview.

TV actress Sana Makbul, who rose to fame with her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 3 last year, recently sparked concern among fans after a friend posted a photo of her lying in a hospital bed, without disclosing any details. In a recent interview, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, following a prolonged battle with autoimmune hepatitis.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sana said, "I’ve been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis." Sana revealed that she has started her immunotherapy and is focusing on her recovery. She also added, "but I’m trying to stay strong and taking one day at a time."

The 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' actress also shared that beyond the physical impact, the situation has also taken an emotional toll on her. She said, "It’s hard emotionally, mentally, physically, especially when you’re the one who has to keep yourself going, financially and otherwise. But I keep telling myself this is just a phase. I have to be extra careful now. Life is not the same anymore, but I want to live fully; I’ll come out of this stronger, and that I am pretty sure of, as I am a fighter."

For the unversed, Sana lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy in August last year and took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Taking to the Instagram handle, the actress wrote a heartfelt note sharing her journey on the reality show.

In her acting career so far, Sana has been featured in several television serials including Aadat Se Majboor', 'Vish', 'Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek - Arjun', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' and others.

