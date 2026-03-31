Son Ye-jin shares unseen wedding photos with husband Hyun Bin on fourth anniversary | See Pics

New Delhi:

South Korean actor Son Ye-jin marked the fourth anniversary of her marriage to her husband Hyun Bin today. She shared photos on her own personal SNS on Tuesday and wrote, 'Eternal.... Where is love and friendship?' In this regard, actress Son Ye-jin also used hashtags such as '#Happy4th' and heart marks to announce her marriage to Hyun Bin for the fourth year.

The released photos include scenes from the wedding ceremony of actress Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. The attention of netizens is focused on the released photos of the couple. The scene of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin walking hand-in-hand in front of luxurious flower arrangements outdoors on a sunny spring day is reminiscent of a scene from a fairy tale.

See the post here:

About their love story and wedding

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin held their wedding ceremony at the Walkerhill Hotel Aston House in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on March 31, 2022. The Korean stars reportedly got married after dating for more than two years. Several Korean sites suggest that the two fell in love on the sets of the famous Korean drama Crash Landing On You (2019).

For those who don't know Kyun Bin and Son Ye-jin also played the lead roles in the 2018 film The Negotiation. However, they never shared screen together in the film. But it was in the end of 2018 that the two met on the sets of the Netflix drama and feel in love.

After exchanging rings in 2022, they welcomed their son, Alkong, in the same year, on November 27, 2022.

On the work front

For the unversed, Hyun Bin was last seen in the biographical period drama Harbin, while Son Ye-jin featured in the satirical black comedy thriller No Other Choice, also her comeback movie after pregnancy. Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin is preparing for her drama comeback with the Netflix original drama Scandal, with Ji Chang Wook playing the male lead. On the other hand, Hyun Bin is also preparing for a drama appearance in the Disney+ original drama Made in Korea Season 2.

Also Read: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin make history at Blue Dragon Film Awards