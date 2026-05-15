Perfect Crown Episode 11-12 release: Know streaming details of IU, Byeon Woo-seok's show as it nears finale

New Delhi:

The Korean romantic drama Perfect Crown starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok is nearing its finale. Directed by Park Joon-hwa, the drama is set in a modern-day Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy. The story follows a chaebol heiress and a powerless prince who enter into a contract marriage. As they spend more time together, they slowly fall in love while dealing with social pressure, family expectations, and emotional wounds from their past.

The show premiered on April 24, 2026, and has aired ten episodes so far with a weekly release schedule. As the Korean drama nears its finale, here’s when Perfect Crown Episodes 11 and 12 will be released.

Perfect Crown Episode 11 and 12 release date and time

The Perfect Crown Episode 11 will release on May 15, 2026, at 9:40 PM KST on MBC in South Korea which is 6.10 pm IST. It must be noted that the show can be watched globally on Disney +. However, the drama is currently unavailable on OTT platforms in India.

However, the season's finale episode 12 will be aired on Saturday, May 16, 2026, around the same time. Watch Perfect Crown trailer below:

Perfect Crown Episode 10: Plot

According to details available on IMDb, in Episode 10 of Perfect Crown, others step in as the couple struggles with honesty, while tensions rise and a new chapter begins at the royal court.

Perfect Crown: Cast details

Apart from the lead actors IU as Seong Hee-joo and Byeon Woo-seok as Grand Prince Lee Ahn, the show features a star-studded cast. Here's a look at some of the other characters and cast members below:

Steve Sanghyun Noh as Min Jeong-woo

Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyeon

Lee Yeon as Do Hye-jung

Byeon Seo-yun as Han Da-yeong

Lee Jae-won as Seong Tae-ju

Also Read: If Wishes Could Kill X review: Is Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na's K-drama worth your time?