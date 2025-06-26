Squid Game 3: India release date, cast and 'what to expect' from the Korean survival thriller Netflix's series Squid Game is all set for its release. Read further to know everything about this dystopian survival thriller.

New Delhi:

The Korean series 'Squid Game', which created a stir all over the world, is now returning once again with its third and final season. While the story of the game of death surprised the audience in the first two seasons, now this season will see even more thrill, betrayal and emotional confrontation. Ahead of the release of the Korean show, know everything about this dystopian survival thriller.

When and where is Squid Game 3 releasing in India?

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the fans about 'Squid Game 3'. This much-awaited season is releasing on Netflix on 27 June 2025. The season will be released on the OTT platform at 12 am, midnight. The special thing is that in India, this show will be available for streaming from 12:30 pm and all its 6 episodes will be launched simultaneously.

What to expect from Squid Game 3?

The third season begins from where the second season ended. Player 456, i.e. Gi-Hun, returns to the game this time with a spirit of revenge. He aims to end this terrible game forever. But this time, the game has become even more dangerous. While he hoped that he would be able to bring about a change after winning the game last time, now he is on the verge of becoming a part of the system. In the finale, Gi-Hun has to witness the death of his closest friend by the front man, which breaks him. But the game does not end, but becomes more dangerous.

This season is not just a survival game but the story of a person's determination and his struggle against the system. The question is whether Gi-hun will be able to break the game this time, or will he himself end up becoming a part of this violent system? It is worth noting that this season is the last season of this series, which means that at the end of it, some conclusion will definitely be reached. Now, whether it will be in favour of Gi-hun or against him, it will be very interesting to see.

Squid Game 3 cast

Lee Jung-Jae will be seen again in the role of Gi-Hun. Lee Byung-Hun is playing the role of the front man this time, too. Also, new characters include stars like Kang Ha-neul (Dae-ho), Park Gyu-young (No-eul), Yang Dong-geun (Yong-sik) and Jo Yuri (Jun-hee).

