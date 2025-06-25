Head Over Heels: Here's what netizens have to say about the first two episodes of this Korean drama Prime Video revealed that the show revolves around Seong-A, a student by day and a shaman by night. On the other hand, there is Gyeon-U, a boy plagued by misfortune.

New Delhi:

A new Korean drama is on the block. 'Head Over Heels’ starring Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo in the lead roles has been released on Amazon Prime Video. While IMDb called this show a high school drama where a girl encounters a mysterious boy visiting a fairy with his mother, netizens have something else to say about this drama. Only two episodes of 'Head Over Heels’ are out on Prime Video and weekly episodes will be released now. Audiences have already started watching this show and let's see what they have to say about the Korean drama.

A look at online reactions

A user took to his X profiles and wrote, 'Some love stories defy destiny in this fantasy romcom #HeadOverHeels. The first episode definitely captivated my attention. I found it cute, light-hearted, and ridiculously good. The story is so thrilling.' Another tweet read, 'head over heels ep 1 review….high school kdrama cliches are so back'.

See some other reactions here:

'Head Over Heels’ Plot

Prime Video revealed that the show revolves around Seong-A, a student by day and a shaman by night. She's looked down upon by others for seeing and dealing with ghosts. On the other hand, there is Gyeon-U, a boy plagued by misfortune. However, Seong-A vows to protect him the day he walks into her shrine upside-down. 'This is a story about first love and how love conquers all,' read Prime Video's description.

More deets about the show

'Head Over Heels’ has a total 12 number of episodes. On June 23, the first episode of the series aired. With a bimonthly release schedule, there will be two episodes per week. The drama's finale will premiere on July 29. The show is directed by Kim Yong-wan. Cho Yi-hyun plays Park Sung-a and Choo Young-woo plays Bae Gyeon-woo. Other cast includes, Chu Ja-hyeon, Cha Kang-Yoon, Kim Mi-kyung and Yoon Byung-hee.

Also Read: Less than a week to go: Squid Game 3 nears release, all you need to know about the finale season