Less than a week to go: Squid Game 3 nears release, all you need to know about the finale season South Korean dystopian survival thriller drama 'Squid Game' Season 3 is going to be released this week. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The number of people watching the Korean drama series Squid Game is very high, not only abroad but also in India. Two seasons of this dystopian survival thriller drama have been released and now the makers are gearing up for the release of its third season. However, the response of the second was slightly disappointing compared to the first. Despite this, people were very excited about Squid Game 3.

Squid Game 3 trailer

The makers shared the trailer of its final season 7 days ago and said that now the audience is not far from watching the bloody game of death once again. The OTT giant had earlier shared an update about the final season of Squid Gam, where Seong Gi-hun could be seen risking his death and showing the way to escape to the co-players playing this game.

Squid Game 3 cast

The stars who will be seen in Squid Games Season 3 include Lee Jung Ji aka Seong Gi-Hun Player No. 456, V Han Joo aka Hwing Joon-Ho (Police Officer), Lee Byung Hoon, Park Hee Soo and Jung Ho Yeon.

Squid Game 3 plot

Squid Game revolves around 456 people who are residents of South Korea and are deeply in debt. They get a card to play this game on the island, for which they get a huge amount of money. They are made to play children's games, but there are such tricks in them that no one can escape from there. However, one last risk will be seen in the final season.

Squid Game 3 release date

The final season of Squid Game will be out on Netflix this Friday, i.e. June 27. Earlier, in the trailer released by the makers of this series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the voices of the players trapped in a deserted place on the island sounded even more trembling, which makes it clear that this time this final season is going to be more dangerous than before and the dance of death will be even bigger.

