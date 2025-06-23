Panchayat Season 4 to Squid Game 3, a look at OTT releases of the week The last week of June has a lot stores for OTT fans. Lets' have a look at the films and series that will hit OTT this week.

This week is going to be very special for entertainment lovers. Some of the most loved series are returning on OTT with their next season. This not only includes TVF's Panchayat season 4 but also the next season of one of the most-watched Korean dramas, Squid Game 3. But the list does not end there. Hence, let's have a look at the series and films that will be released from Netflix to Prime Video and Jio Hotstar this week.

Panchayat Season 4

Finally, the wait of the audience is going to be over. The fourth season of the popular series Panchayat is releasing this week, which everyone has been waiting for. This series will be available on Prime Video on June 24. Actor Chandan Roy, who plays the character of Vikas in the series, also said in an interview that the series will be released by the night of June 23. This time, the entire election atmosphere is going to be seen.

Mystery

This series will be released on Jio Hotstar on June 27. Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh will be seen in the lead roles. As the name suggests, this is a suspense thriller series. A dose of comedy is also going to be found in it. The series also stars Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date.

Squid Game 3

The next season of this popular series is also going to come out this week. This is said to be its last season. The third season of the series Squid Game will stream on Netflix from June 27.

Raid 2

The film Raid 2, starring stars like Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was released in theatres in May. It garnered a lot of love from the audience. Now the film is going to knock on OTT. If you could not watch it in theatres for any reason or want to enjoy it again after watching it in theatres, then this film will stream on Netflix from June 27.

Other OTT releases as well

'Count Down' is going to be released on Prime Video on June 25. If you are fond of superhero films and series, then 'Iron Heart' is releasing on Jio Hotstar on June 25.

