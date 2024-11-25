Like Hong Jong-chan's Mr Plankton? Now watch THESE popular K-dramas for similar experience

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Know about popular K-dramas like Mr Plankton

Korean dramas have made a special place for themselves all over the world. 'Mr Plankton', released recently on Netflix, is making a lot of headlines. The combination of great story and excellent acting in this drama is being liked by the audience. If you also want to watch other fun and exciting Korean dramas like 'Mr Plankton', then we have brought you a list of some great and similar K-dramas.

A Killer Paradox

If you like mystery and thriller, then this drama is perfect for you. The story of 'A Killer Paradox' will make you think till the end. You can watch this series on Netflix.

D.P.

For action lovers, 'D.P.' is a perfect Korean drama. In this, Korean actor Jung Hae In's explosive action is seen. This military-based drama has a tremendous combination of suspense and emotions.

Hellbound

'Hellbound' is a very popular Korean drama, which was highly appreciated by the audience. This supernatural thriller will keep you glued to your seat. The second season of this drama is also available on Netflix, do not forget to watch it.

My Name

'My Name' is a story of a woman's revenge, which is full of thrill and action. This drama is very popular among the audience for its twists and powerful performances. It can be watched on Netflix.

Sweet Home

A great combination of horror and thriller 'Sweet Home' will give you goosebumps. It has a deep story with scary moments, which the audience liked very much. This drama is a great option for horror lovers.

Vincenzo

This is a tremendous package of action and drama. The story of a legal case is shown in 'Vincenzo' with great action and exciting twists. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Trunk

The web series 'The Trunk', which is going to be released on November 29, revolves around a secret marriage service. This drama has a story full of hidden secrets and suspense of relationships. This series will be available on Netflix soon.

