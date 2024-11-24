Queen of Drama to The Whirlwind, top 5 Korean drama's that released in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Top 5 Korean drama's that released in 2024

There has been a tremendous craze in India for these dramas, not today but for the last several years. 2024 witnessed lots of superhit South Korean shows on various OTT platforms. Hence, let us have a look at the top 5 releases of the year. In this report, we are going to tell you about those Korean dramas, which have been released in 2024 and are in a lot of discussion. Also, know where you can watch these K-dramas.

1. Queen of Drama

The married life of the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets is not happy. Both of them face many problems, but such a miracle happens that you will also be filled with romance. Apart from English, you can also watch it in Korean, Hindi, Spanish, Thai and Japanese. To watch this show, you will have to take a Netflix subscription.

Where to watch - Netflix

2. Hierarchy

The top 0.01% students control law and order at Jushin High School, but a secret transfer student breaks into their world. You can watch this show with a subscription in many languages ​​including Tamil, Hindi, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, and Turkish.

Where to watch - Netflix

3. Miss Night and Day

The story revolves around a woman who is struggling to get a good job. But the twist in the story is that she is one thing when she wakes up and something else at night. This show is available only in Korean language, you can watch it with English subtitles.

Where to watch- Netflix

4. The Whirlwind

This series revolves around South Korea's Prime Minister Park Dong Ho. He is determined to bring the corrupt president to justice, but due to the president's strong ties with influential families, he has to face many troubles. This political drama is fantastic.

Where to watch- Netflix

5. Forest

Although this show is quite old, its clips are going viral on social media. In this clip, it can be seen that the boy is the owner of the mall, but the girl does not know this. She likes the expensive dress but leaves it after seeing the price. Later the boy secretly calls the manager and gets that dress put on sale. If you want to watch this show, then you can watch it on the Viki app.

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun to Byeon Woo-Seok, 10 famous South Korean actors and their celebrated roles