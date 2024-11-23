Kim Soo-hyun to Byeon Woo-Seok, 10 famous South Korean actors and their celebrated roles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at famous South Korean actors and their celebrated roles

Korean Drama and its actors are gaining huge popularity in India. Not only the limited series but South Korean movies are also on the rise in the nation. There are many great actors in the Korean entertainment industry whose characters have earned them a place in the hearts of the audience forever. Today we will tell you about 10 such Korean actors, whose one special character has become their identity forever. It is significant to note that these characters belong to some of the most popular Korean dramas.

Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Sun-jae in ‘Lovely Runner’

Byeon Woo-seok played the role of singer and swimmer Ryu Sun-jae in ‘Lovely Runner’. His innocence and charm made him a fan favourite.

Gong Yoo as Kim Shin in ‘Goblin’

Gong Yoo's character of Kim Shin in ‘Goblin’ is the story of a warrior who becomes a goblin after death and searches for his bride. This role is so memorable that even today fans recognize him as Goblin.

Lee Dong-wook as Wang Yeo in ‘Goblin’

In ‘Goblin’, Lee Dong-wook plays the Grim Reaper, who is suffering punishment for the sins of his past life. His chemistry with Gong Yoo touched the hearts of the audience and made them memorable forever.

Kim Go-eun as Ji Eun-tak in ‘Goblin’

Kim Go-eun plays the role of Goblin’s bride Ji Eun-tak in ‘Goblin’. The character’s innocence and strength to face challenges impressed the audience a lot.

Hwang In-youp as Han Seo-jun in ‘True Beauty’

Hwang In-youp plays the second lead Han Seo-jun in ‘True Beauty’. His portrayal of a loving brother and his handling of unrequited love won the hearts of fans.

Jung So-min as Mu Deok-i in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

In ‘Alchemy of Souls’, Jung So-min played the role of Mu Deok, a powerful sorceress. Her natural acting impressed the audience so much that when the character was changed in the next season, it took time for fans to accept it.

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

In ‘Alchemy of Souls’, Lee Jae-wook played the role of Jung Uk, a bad but courageous young man from a respectable family. This character is considered to be his most impressive acting role till date.

Kim Sejeong as Shin Ha-ri in ‘Business Proposal’

Kim Sejeong plays the role of Shin Ha-ri in ‘Business Proposal’, who goes on a blind date at the behest of her friend. But that date is with her boss. Her innocence and flirtatiousness won the hearts of the audience.

Kim Soo-hyun as Do Min-joo in ‘My Love From the Star’

Kim Soo-hyun's character Do Min-joo in ‘My Love From the Star’ will always be the most memorable character of his career. In this drama, he played the role of an alien, which was well liked by the audience. However, Kim Soo-hyun won the hearts of the fans again by playing the role of Baek Hyun-woo in ‘Queen of Tears’.

Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo Cassano in ‘Vincenzo’

After ‘Descendents of the Sun’, Song Joong-ki has appeared as a mafia don in ‘Vincenzo’. His strong but lovable personality made the audience crazy.

