Lee Seung-gi's 'Vagabond' to Park Hae Jin's 'Man To Man', 5 spy thriller South Korean series

Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny is making a lot of headlines. This series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received positive response from the audience and critics. With Citadel: Honey Bunny, the genre of spy thriller has come into discussion. On this basis, we have brought some great spy universe web series from the South Korean film industry. After watching them on the OTT platform, you will forget Citadel: Honey Bunny. Let's know the names of those 5 K-drama intelligence series along with their OTT streamers.

Snowdrop

This web series depicts the story of two intelligence spies from North Korea and South Korea, who continue a special mission as students. Jisoo i.e. Young-ru of K-pop girl band Blackpink group and K-drama actor Jung Hye-in have played important roles in this series. You can watch Snowdrop on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Vagabond

If you are really fond of watching K-drama spy thrillers then Vagabond is a great option for web series. Many South Korean film actors like Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung-rock have played important characters in this spy series. This series is available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Man To Man

The wonderful story of an undercover agent is depicted in this South Korean spy thriller web series released in the year 2017. Talking about the star cast, it includes actors like K-drama industry superstars Park Hae Jin, Park Sung-woong and Kim Min-jung. This series can be watched on Netflix.

Spy

The title of the South Korean web series Spy makes it clear that it is an intelligence genre series. As an adaptation of the Israeli series The Guardian Cell, Spy is a great offering for the fans. Park Hae-rim, Kim Jae-jong and Ko Sung-hee are in the lead roles in this series. You can enjoy it on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Undercover

In 2021, the spy web series Undercover, directed by K-drama film industry veteran filmmaker Jo Song Hyun-wook, was streamed on the OTT platform Prime Video. Great story and action are the USPs of this series. South Korean celebs like Ji Jin-hee, Kim Hyun-joo and Jung Man-sik are part of this series.

