Outsider's story to big celebs' cameos, here's everything you need to know about Aryan Khan’s Netflix series

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Know about Aryan Khan’s series here

The official announcement on Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix's collaboration on a unique, untitled Bollywood series is here now. The series, which was produced by Gauri Khan, is the first work that Aryan Khan has created and directed. At an event organised by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria this week in Los Angeles, the announcement of this alliance and the massive project was revealed. From its release date to plot, here's everything you need to know about Aryan's debut series.

What is the plot of Stardom?

If reports are to be believed then, the series is called Stardom. Netflix has confirmed that the series is based on the entertainment industry. This multi-genre series, which is set against the backdrop of the film industry, will offer an unapologetic, amusing journey through the quests of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glamorous yet challenging world of Bollywood. Releasing in 2025, the series will feature blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life personalities, combined with a high-stakes plot and self-aware humour to create a memorable, humorous look at Indian cinema.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said

"We are thrilled to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider," Shah Rukh Khan said, expressing his sincere feelings about the announcement. Aryan, along with a number of driven individuals and the Red Chillies Entertainment team have brought this original story to reality. Seems like this series will contain a lot of entertainment, emotion, and hustling.

It is significant to note that Aryan Khan's debut series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth collaboration, following the hit dark comedy film Darlings, the critically acclaimed crime-drama Bhakshak, the cop-drama film Class of ’83, the zombie horror series Betaal, and the spy thriller series Bard of Blood.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee breaks silence on fall out with Shahid Kapoor, hints at new collaboration