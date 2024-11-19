Anees Bazmee breaks silence on fall out with Shahid Kapoor, hints at new collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : X Anees Bazmee spoke on split with Shahid Kapoor

Anees Bazmee is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Recently, it was reported that Anees Bazmee's comedy film with Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna was going to start in August 2023, but it was stopped after Kapoor walked out due to creative differences.

I have neither enmity nor resentment with anyone, says Anees Bazmee

During an interview with News 18, the director hinted at reuniting with Shahid Kapoor for the shelved comedy film. The director said, "I still have that film in my mind." During this, he expressed his excitement about working with Shahid again and also praised his talent. During this, he clarified that there is no difference of opinion or enmity between them. This statement of the director reveals the possibility of working together in the future. He clearly said, "I have neither enmity nor resentment with anyone."

Anees Bazmee, while addressing the rumors of the dispute, told that mutual understanding and honesty is required for filmmaking. He emphasized that clear talks about expectations are very helpful in avoiding confusion. Acknowledging his own working style, he said that after years of experience, it is now quite challenging for him to change his approach.

If we come together, we will make a good film, says Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee further said that Shahid also has his own different way of working and thinking like him. He said that the views of both do not always match, but he believes that this is absolutely fine. He mentioned that if their sensibilities match in the future, they will definitely collaborate again. Talking about the relationship between the two, the director said that this situation has not affected their bond. He shared that Shahid always greets him with love and respect, and he feels the same about the actor. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director further said that when they come together again, they will undoubtedly make a great film.

Shahid and Anees Bazmee's work front

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's work front, his upcoming film is 'Deva', which is an action-packed entertainer directed by famous Malayalam filmmaker Roshan Andrews. The film will be released in theaters on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2025. Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubra Sait will also be seen in lead roles in this film. Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor is going to work in 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues'. Talking about Anees Bazmee, it is being said that he is preparing for the sequel of 'No Entry'.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' goes tax-free in THIS state | Deets Inside