Is Heeseung leaving K-pop boy band Enhypen permanently? What we know

New Delhi:

Heeseung of K-pop boy band Enhyphen will be leaving the group, his agency Belift Lab announced on Tuesday, March 10. The news was shared through a statement on the fan platform Weverse, where the company spoke about discussions held with the members about the group’s future direction. According to the agency, those conversations focused on the team’s goals as well as the individual aspirations of each member. It said the decision followed long and careful talks within the group and the management.

Why is Heeseung exiting Enhyphen?

In its statement, Belift Lab explained that Heeseung had a clear vision for the path he wanted to pursue musically. The company said the move was made after considering both the artist’s plans and the group’s future. “Through deep conversations about each member’s vision for the future and the team’s direction, we confirmed that Heeseung has a clear musical path he wishes to pursue,” the agency said, adding, “After careful consideration, we decided to respect his aspirations.”

The HYBE Labels subsidiary added that the 24-year-old singer will step away from the group’s lineup. Enhyphen will continue its activities as a six-member act during the upcoming promotional schedule.“Although it is difficult to explain every detail in a short statement, we want to emphasise that this decision was made after a long period of deliberation,” the company said. “We understand that this news may be difficult for fans to accept, but we hope you will understand that it was made with the future of both ENHYPEN and Heeseung in mind.”

Is Heeseung leaving Enhyphen permanently?

Heeseung may be leaving Enhyphen but Belift Lab said the K-pop singer will remain with the agency even after leaving the group. He is currently preparing a solo album and plans to return to fans with new music in the near future. The agency added that Enhyphen will continue meeting fans and delivering strong performances. Their fanbase is widely known as Engene.

Heeseung also shared a message after the announcement, addressing fans who have supported him since his debut. “Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach,” he said. “I am working hard on an album so I can meet you all again soon. I will move forward with the love from ENGENE always in my heart.”

Heeseung debuted with Enhyphen in November 2020 after appearing on the survival audition program "I-LAND." The group launched its K-pop career with the album, Border: Day One.

