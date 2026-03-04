BTS reveals 14-song track list for upcoming album 'Arirang'; Know release date and world tour details

New Delhi:

The famous Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, unveiled the 14-song tracklist for their comeback album Arirang on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The highly anticipated album is their fifth studio release and marks their comeback in over three years.

The official BTS handle, bts.bighitofficial, shared pictures of all the songs from album Arirang, including their titles and production details, sparking conversation among fans.

BTS reveals 14-track soundtrack list for 'Arirang'

The caption read, "BTS 'ARIRANG‘ Tracklist." For those unversed, BTS's upcoming album Arirang is set to release worldwide on March 20, 2026. Take a look below:

Since the announcement, the BTS ARMY hasn't wasted any time reacting to this news and flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "So excited for this album (sic)." Another added, "ALBUM OF THE CENTURY (sic)."

BTS's ARIRANG album tracklist

As mentioned in the official post shared by the BTS band on social media. The 14-song track list of Arirang includes songs like:

Body to Body Hooligan Aliens FYA 2.0 No. 29 SWIM Merry Go Round Normal Like Animals they don't know 'bout us One More Night Please Into the Sun

This is a developing story.

Also Read: BTS comeback album Arirang: Release date, meaning, tracklist and world tour details