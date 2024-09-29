Did you spot this Korean series 'Squid Game' actor in Netflix's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did you spot this Squid Game actor in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack?

Anubhav Sinha's series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is being discussed everywhere. The film has many great stars from Vijay Verma to Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swami and Dia Mirza. But one actor who has won everyone's heart is Anupam Tripathi. In the series, Anupam Tripathi played the role of Ram, the first officer of the Indian Embassy. His character brings an important twist to the story of the series and through him, people are helped to be rescued safely from the hijacked plane. But do you know that Anupam Tripathi is very famous in the film and TV industry of South Korea?

From Delhi to Squid Games

Anupam Tripathi entered India's entertainment industry with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and became famous. He was born on November 2, 1988 in Delhi, and started acting in theatre. From the year 2006, he started taking training in dance along with acting. Anupam was also a part of the National School of Drama (NSD), but in the year 2010 he went to South Korea. There he took admission to the Korea National University of Arts based on an Arts Major Asian Scholarship. Initially, Anupam had a lot of difficulties due to the culture and language there, but after two years of hard work, he became perfect in it. While studying at the university, Anupam Tripathi started working in South Korean dramas and advertisements. He appeared in his first South Korean film Ode to My Father in the year 2014. He had a very small role in it and no credit was given.

'Squid Game' gave him recognition

Anupam Tripathi then worked in many more South Korean TV series, for which he was not given any credit. But the South Korean web series 'Squid Game' released in the year 2021 changed his life. In this, he appeared in the role of Pakistani worker Abdul Ali, who takes part in a deadly game to save the family from the financial crisis. The actor gained recognition through this role and now become famous with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack in India as well.

Anupam Tripathi said this about his journey from Delhi to Seoul

In a 2021 interview, Anupam Tripathi talked about his journey from Delhi to Seoul, 'This is a dream. I have worked hard for this. I moved forward taking small steps every day. I have worked very hard from the days of theatre in Delhi to getting a scholarship and going to Seoul, South Korea and learning the art of acting. I feel very good and wonder how this happened. I never expected, never even dreamed that something like this would happen to me,' the Squid Game actor said.

Anupam Tripathi has worked in these Korean dramas

The Delhi-born actor has worked in many K-dramas and films so far. These include many names including King The Land, 'Taxi Driver', Asura: The City of Madness, 'Strangers from Hell' and 'Hospital Playlist'.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh storms out of interview when asked about Vashu Bhagnani's tiff with Netflix, Ali Abbas Zafar