Rakul Preet Singh storms out of interview when asked about Vashu Bhagnani's tiff with Netflix, Ali Abbas Zafar

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Rakul Preet Singh storms out of interview due to Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh's father-in-law and husband, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have been in the news for some time now for the allegations of not paying salaries to the staff. From Jackie Bhagnani to Vasu Bhagnani, everyone has reacted on this matter but Rakul Preet is still silent. Producer Vasu Bhagnani suffered a huge loss after the flop of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Later, he was also accused of stopping the salaries of the staff and stars. Since then the Bhagnani family has been in the news. Recently, the reaction given by Rakul Preet Singh when asked about father-in-law Vasu is now going viral.

Rakul spoke about De De Pyaar De 2

Actor Rakul Preet Singh attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2024). While talking to the media, she ignored the question asked about her father-in-law and his production house Pooja Entertainment. At IIFA 2024, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about the shooting of her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. Talking about this, the actress smiled and said that it is going very well. Then the question is asked about Vasu Bhagnani.

Rakul ran away after hearing the name of father-in-law

A reporter asked, "Many kinds of news are going on in the media about Vasu Bhagnani and a lot of things are happening...", on hearing the reporter, Rakulpreet Singh's face turned pale and she interrupted the conversation and left from there saying sorry. This video of Rakul in a green bodycon dress is going viral on social media.

It is known that Rakul Preet Singh married long-time boyfriend and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani in February this year. Jackky had produced the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with his father. The film made with more than a budget of Rs 300 crores could only earn Rs 70 crores. Moreover, after the film flopped, the news of Pooja Entertainment selling three floors of their office to replay load was also circulating. Moreover, after that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's director, Ali Abbas Zafar accused the producers of non-payment. Jackky and Vasu are also fighting a lawsuit against Netflix.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan mentions Dhoni when asked about retirement, says, 'na na karke bhi dus baar IPL khel jate hain'