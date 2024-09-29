Shah Rukh Khan mentions Dhoni when asked about retirement, says, 'na na karke bhi dus baar IPL khel jate hain'

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Shah Rukh Khan mentions Dhoni when asked of retirement

Bollywood actors are having a blast at IFFA 2024 being hosted in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan returned to the IFFA stage as a host with his longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. The duo set the tone for the award function and now the videos from Abu Dhabi are going viral on social media. However, one of the videos that garnered the most attention has SRK talking about his retirement plans. King Khan known for his wit had the most hilarious reply for Karan Johar as the filmmaker asked SRK when he would retire. Shah Rukh mentioned Dhoni while talking about his plans and left the filmmaker with only one option, laugh out loud.

Did SRK take a dig at Dhoni?

During the IFFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan said that legends know when to retire like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri and Roger Federer. To which director Karan Johar was quick to ask SRK that why doesn't he retire as he's a legend too. Shah Rukh was also quick to reply and said, "Is mamle mein main Dhoni jaisa hoon, hum na na karke bhi 10 IPL khel jaate hain." (Me and Dhoni are different kinds of legends, we play 10 IPL even after saying no several times). Another actor Vicky Kaushal, who was sharing the stage with Johar and Khan ended the conversation with the best lines of the event. 'Retirement is for legends, Kings are forever,' said the Sam Bahadur actor.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are having a hard time keeping their calm as SRK tickled their laughing bones. An X user wrote, "He is an IPL team owner so he knows IPL rules changes for Dhoni." While another tweet read, "SRK knows it all." One more tweet read, "And that's why he's the wittiest of all."

MS Dhoni's place in IPL 2025

It is significant to note that SRK's comment has come after the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed the retention rules for the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. Dhoni, 43, is set to play another season of the IPL following the new regulations announcement. The new IPL directive regarding Indian players not active in international cricket for more than five years becoming uncapped will benefit the likes of Dhoni, Piyush Chawla and Mohit Sharma ahead of the mega auction. For the unversed, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket officially on August 15, 2020, but played his last match for India on July 9, 2019, the semifinal of the World Cup against New Zealand. By the time the IPL 2025 edition gets underway, it will be five years and eight months since Dhoni played his last international match for India.

