BTS rapper Suga apologises over drunk driving incident amid military service

BTS' agency BigHit Music has issued a statement apologising on behalf of its member Suga, popularly known as Min Yoongi, over drunk driving incident. The agency also revealed that Suga's license has been revoked and he was fined as well. Suga was escorted back home after completing the police investigation.

“Hello, this is BigHit Music. We apologize for the matter of BTS’s member Suga driving home on an electric scooter while drunk. On the night of August 6, Suga used a helmet while driving an electric scooter home after drinking. He had driven around 500m before he parked and fell down. Through a police officer who had been nearby, a breathalyzer test was conducted, and as per the results, Suga’s license was revoked, and he was fined. No casualties occurred through the incident; neither was any property damaged. He was escorted home by the police,” the agency said.

“We apologize for disappointing many people through our artist’s unsavory actions. As a public service officer, he conducted himself in a manner that caused rife in society, and thus, he plans on duly receiving the appropriate punishment from his workplace. We will be even more cautious to prevent similar matters from occurring in the future. Thank you,” agency BigHit Music added.

The rapper has confirmed that while setting up his electric scooter near his house, he fell down. A police officer did his breathalyzer test, following which his license was revoked and he was fined as well.

For the unversed, Suga has been serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in Korea since March. He will be discharged from the service in June next year.

