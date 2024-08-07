Ileana D'Cruz celebrates first birthday of son Koa Phoenix, shares adorable pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'Cruz son Koa was born on August 1, 2024.

Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz was blessed with a baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1 last year. She and her partner, Michael Dolan, are enjoying parenthood, and the actress' Instagram account is a testament to it. Her Insta feed is full of pictures and videos of her little munchkin. On Tuesday evening, she shared a series of pics and videos of her son's first birthday celebration at home. In the first pic, Koa can be seen standing with his back towards the camera as he was checking out his colourful birthday decorations. The next photo showed him sitting on a table and eating a slice of chocolate cake.

See the post:

Sharing these wholesome pictures, Ileana also penned a note expressing her emotions and wrote, ''Where did the time go?? Just like that my baby is 1.''

Soon after Ileana shared the post, her Insta fam started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, ''Omg he is supremely cute!!!! Happy bday mama.'' ''He is really a blessed child. Shows how responsibly you have brought him up,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''growing so fast... touchwood. happy birthday little one.''

On the work front

Ileana returned to the big screens with Do Aur Do Pyaar after a long gap. The actress recently revealed that she had quit acting due to her pregnancy. In an interview, Ileana said that she had not made this decision after thinking about it. She said that the film Do Aur Do Pyaar was shot in the year 2021, but it has been released now. The actor further added that due to the Corona epidemic in the year 2020, all work had come to a halt.

Apart from this, she has an untitled project in her kitty with Karishma Kohli, also starring Vihaan Samat. Details about the upcoming project are under the wraps.

