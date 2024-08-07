After Vinesh Phogat's historic Olympic win, netizens ask Aamir Khan to make Dangal 2

Follow us on Image Source : AP/IMDB Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was based on the life of Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat is all set to bring a medal to India in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Tuesday evening, she secured a win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman, marching into the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle event. Now, Vinesh is the first Indian woman to guarantee a medal in wrestling at the Games. She had earlier become the first woman from India to sail into the semis at the Games. Soon after Vinesh confirmed a medal, netizens started expressing their happiness on social media and a large section of them even demanded Dangal 2 from Aamir Khan.

Netizens reaction

Following Vinesh Phogat's triumph, the hashtag #Dangal2 began trending on X (formerly Twitter), as social media users demanded a biopic on her in the second edition of the Aamir Khan-starrer. One user wrote, ''So when are we getting #Dangal2.''

''If #VineshPhogat wins Gold medal in this Olympics, I think Nitesh Tiwary should start preparation for #Dangal2,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''@niteshtiwari22 sir Please get ready for directing #Dangal2 as our queen #VineshPhogat is about to get a medal in @Paris2024 Thankyou for making us proud #vineshphogat.''

Vinesh struggle to Olympic medal

Vinesh had to battle it hard for the Olympics. She was on the streets last year, protesting against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh had to switch weight categories from 53kg to 50kg and also had to deal with a knee injury which ruled her out of the Asian Games 2023. Now she is in the final with history in her sights. No Indian wrestler has won a gold at the Olympics. Vinesh can be the first one to do so.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan refuses to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 for THIS reason