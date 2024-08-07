Kamal Haasan refuses to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : X Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 will not be hosted by Kamal Haasan.

After being the face of Big Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday announced that he will be taking a 'small break' from hosting the show for its upcoming season. Haasan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be able to host the eighth edition of the show "due to prior cinematic commitments."

''I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude," he told his fans with a note on X. "Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show," he added.

See the post:

He concluded his note by thanking the channel and crew members of the show and also wished the team all the success for the upcoming season. ''Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success,'' the actor concluded.

Earlier, there had been speculation in the media that Haasan intended to quit the show, right after its sixth edition. As per various media reports then, Haasan was expected to announce his decision after he hosted the grand finale of the sixth edition, which was aired in January 2023.

Reports had stated that Haasan wanted to quit the show even in the face of a huge hike in his fees, as he allegedly wanted to break the monotony with film and other projects. It was also speculated in a section of the media that the falling viewership for the programme had played a role in his decision.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt dropped from Son of Sardaar 2? Here's what we know so far