BTS members RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military enlistment plan will be out, agency issues statement

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's military enlistment update will be given soon. Their agency HYBE issued a statement, "All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals. The members who are currently serving in the military, i.e. Suga, J-Hope, and Jin will complete their military service in 2025 and their new contracts will begin then. Recently, Suga enlisted in the military and the agency confirmed it. The statement said, "SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

In addition, they also said, "Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that makes unauthorized use of an artist's IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time".

The first member of BTS was Jin who joined the military in December 2022, followed by J-Hope who enlisted in April, this year. For the unversed, all Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are supposed to serve the country in the military for 20 months.

