BLACKPINK's Lisa faces backlash with her latest post on Instagram, fans say 'very disrespectful'

BLACKPINK Lisa faces fresh criticism from the netizens after she uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram. The pictures are from her much-talked-about performance at the Crazy Horse Paris, which is basically a cabaret known for its nude stage shows. However, the youngest member of BLACKPINK did not perform in such a manner. Lisa took to social media to post pictures from her performance. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official...Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

In the photos, Lisa shows off her sultry side while being in lingerie. Although all her outfits aren't nearly the strip show that some fans had originally feared. Her post garnered disappointment from her fans in her decision to share such photos to accusations that she should pursue a career in stripping. Some even questioned her status within K-Pop and compared her to a showgirl. However, international fans supported her and expressed positive sentiments about her performance.

Meanwhile, Lisa has reportedly a $40 billion dollar contract for the second time. According to Star News, Lisa has been receiving several offers from various labels overseas including Thailand, worth tens and millions of dollars. Both Lisa and YG Entertainment haven't commented on the report yet.

Apart from this, BLACKPINK recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in September. The K-pop girl group also recently released a song titled Ready for Love, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom. Blackpink is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

