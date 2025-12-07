Best romantic Korean dramas on Netflix: 5 K-dramas about mature and heart-warming love Netflix is packed with Korean dramas, but these five romance K-dramas truly stand out. From Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears, here are the best mature, emotional love stories.

New Delhi:

Among all the OTT platforms, Netflix has the most Korean dramas. The OTT giant features K-dramas of all kinds, and romantic Korean shows are some of the most loved on Netflix.

Hence, let's have a look at five of the best Korean dramas on Netflix about raw, mature and heart-warming love stories that make you believe in destiny and fairy tales.

Five must-watch Korean romance dramas on Netflix

1. Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)

One of Netflix’s biggest K-drama hits, Crash Landing on You, features the real-life power couple of the Korean entertainment industry, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. This cross-border love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier was loved by audiences, and if you haven't watched it, here's your cue. Beautifully balancing comedy and high-stakes drama, this K-drama remains a global favourite for its warm storytelling and memorable ensemble cast.

2. Queen of Tears (2024)

Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, Queen of Tears has the third-highest IMDb rating of any Korean drama. This blockbuster melodrama follows a rich businesswoman and her small-town lawyer husband as they navigate a troubled marriage. With sweeping emotions, sharp writing and exceptional chemistry, the series blends heartbreak and humour while exploring love that survives power, pride and pressure.

3. Something in the Rain (2018)

Starring Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in, it's a quiet, slice-of-life romance that centres around a woman in her mid-30s who falls for her best friend's younger brother. This series stands out for its sensitive take on workplace sexism, family expectations and the beauty of slow-burning connection.

4. Encounter (2018)

Encounter is a drama that tells an unlikely romance story between a divorced hotel CEO, played by Song Hye-kyo, and a younger, free-spirited photographer played by Park Bo-gum. Set against picturesque locations, it also dwells upon emotional vulnerability, personal freedom and finding love after loss.

5. Suspicious Partner (2017)

Starring Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun, this legal romance-thriller combines mystery with humour and heartfelt moments. As a prosecutor and an aspiring lawyer get entangled in a criminal case, their partnership evolves into a tender, slow-growing romance that stays entertaining across episodes.

Also Read: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin make history at Blue Dragon Film Awards