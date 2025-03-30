April releases: 7 upcoming K-dramas that should keep a tab on | See full list Shin Min-a and Park Hae-soo team up in the limited series thriller Karma. Several other Korean dramas are also gearing up for release. Have a look at K-dramas releasing in April.

April will offer a variety of fantasy dramas, hard-boiled thrillers and more to watch. While some will be released on OTT, others will be released on Korean channels and later on YouTube. Have a look at the top 5 Korean dramas that will be releasing in April.

1. Way Back Love

Release date: April 3

Main cast: Gong Myung, Kim Min-ha

Channel: TVing

Pachinko actress Kim Min-ha is making a highly credible K-drama rom-com debut in the stunning high-school fantasy romance Way Back Love, which premieres at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2024. Kim plays Jung Hee-wan, a young woman who one day meets Kim Ram-woo (Gong Myung, Extreme Job), her close friend and first love from high school. The trouble is, Ram-woo has died several years ago and he has bad news for Hee-wan too will die in a week. This six-part TVing original series is created by Roh Deok, director of Very Ordinary Couple and the Netflix series Glitch.

2. Karma

Release date: April 4

Main cast: Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon

OTT platform: Netflix

Squid Game and Narco-Saints actor Park Hae-soo has teamed up with Netflix once again for the limited thriller series Karma, adapted from a webtoon by writer and director Lee Il-hyeong. The story of six people whose lives become darkly entangled also stars Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon. The characters include a man who makes a deal after witnessing an accident, a doctor trying to escape her childhood trauma, and several desperate characters who make bad decisions for much-needed cash.

3. Crushology 101

Release date: April 4

Main cast: Roh Jeong-hui, Lee Chae-min

Channel: MBC

In this smoky youth romance, Roh Jeong-hui plays Ban Hee-jin, a sculpture major at the university. After an earlier relationship doesn’t go well, Hee-jin, who is nicknamed Bunny, changes her attitude towards men and suddenly has several new men in her life, including Hwang Jae-yeol and Cha Ji-won. Jae-yeol works in the visual design department and dreams of becoming an art director, while Ji-won is the heiress to a large corporation that is the university’s hottie because of her looks, intelligence, and good-looking personality.

4. Resident Playbook

Release date: April 12

Main cast: Go Eun-jung, Shin Se-ah, Han Ye-ji, Kang Yoo-seok

Channel: tvN

The world of the hugely successful medical K-drama Hospital Playlist is set to be expanded through next month's spin-off series Resident Playbook. The series, which will take place in a different branch of Yujje Medical Center, will focus on the professional and personal lives of various medical professionals. The show is geared toward a slightly younger audience, with most of the main characters being first-year residents, including an obstetrics-gynecology resident played by the series' main protagonist Go Eun-jung.

5. Heavenly Ever After

Release date: April 19

Main cast: Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-kyu

Channel: JTBC

Screen icon Kim Hye-ja, best known for dramas such as Bong Joon-ho's Mother and Our Blues, returns to the screen in the fantasy drama Heavenly Ever After alongside Son Suk-kyu. Kim plays Lee Hae-sook, an 80-year-old woman who has recently died. She arrives in heaven, where she reunites with her husband Kim Nak-joon (Son), but is shocked to see that he resembles her 30-year-old husband. The series is directed by Kim Suk-yoon and co-written by Lee Nam-kyu, who previously collaborated on the Detective K films.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's private chat leaked online, deceased's family slams Korean actor once again