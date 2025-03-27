Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's private chat leaked online, deceased's family slams Korean actor once again The conversation between late actress Kim Se Ron and Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been made public recently by the actress's parents. It is being claimed that the actress was a minor at the time of their relationship.

A new controversy has now started with the leak of alleged messages between South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun and late actress Kim Sae Ron. These messages have surfaced on social media amid the commotion over the affair between them. On March 27 (Thursday), Kim Se Ron's family held a press conference with their legal representative Boo Ji Seok, in which they made public the messages between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2016.

This claim was made earlier by the actor

These messages point to a romantic relationship. Let us tell you that Kim Sae Ron was a minor at that time, while Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist had earlier claimed that the relationship between the two started when Kim Se Ron attained legal age. Now, from these leaked messages, it is clear that Kim Se Ron was only 16 years old at that time.

What is in the alleged chat?

According to the alleged chats, Soo Hyun had asked Sae Ron how close they could get to meeting each other. In the chat, the actress wrote, "I am going back to shooting, will be back soon," to which Kim Soo Hyun replied, "Come back soon, hehe (heart emoticon)." Then Kim Sae Ron sent a heart emoticon. To this, Soo Hyun wrote, "Well, do it for real later, hehe. Hey, is this also forbidden?" The actress further wrote, "No, it's not like that. I will." After this, Kim Soo Hyun asked, "When will I be able to hold u while sleeping? I think I'd sleep very well."

What is the matter?

The controversy resurfaced after Sae-ron's tragic death by suicide on February 16, 2024, at the age of 24. Reports had emerged suggesting that Sae-ron owed a significant sum of money to Kim and Gold Medalist but was unable to repay due to her ongoing DUI case. Following these revelations, several major brands severed ties with Kim, escalating the backlash.

