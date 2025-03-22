K-pop group SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Woozi announce military enlistment plans Hoshi confirmed that he and Woozi will enlist after SEVENTEEN's 10th debut anniversary on May 16, 2025, and expressed gratitude to their leader, S.Coups, for keeping the group together.

The popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN continues to prepare for the mandatory military service of its members. Following Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s earlier announcements, Hoshi and Woozi have now revealed their enlistment plans, making their upcoming departure a topic of discussion among fans.

During their annual fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, held on March 20 and 21, all 13 active members, including Jun, gathered for an unforgettable event. The group treated fans to stunning performances of their hit songs, showcasing their energy and charisma. As the event concluded, members took the opportunity to share personal messages with their fans. Hoshi, in particular, spoke openly about his upcoming military enlistment.

The 28-year-old singer and dancer shared that both he and Woozi, whose real name is Lee Ji Hoon, are scheduled to enlist in the second half of 2025. Hoshi expressed that the two would be able to celebrate SEVENTEEN’s 10th debut anniversary before embarking on their service. "We’ve received our military enlistment schedules, and we’ll be enlisting later this year, but we’ll be able to make some lasting memories and celebrate our 10th anniversary together," Hoshi said, as quoted by Koreaboo.

Hoshi also took a moment to express his gratitude toward SEVENTEEN’s leader, S.Coups (Choi Seung Cheol), for maintaining unity within the group since its debut. "I’ve never said this before, but I’m really thankful to S.Coups for keeping all 13 of us together since we were young," Hoshi remarked, visibly emotional, which moved S.Coups to tears.

In his speech, Hoshi assured fans that SEVENTEEN’s journey is far from over. "Every performance feels even more precious now, but it’s not like we’re disappearing. We will continue working hard even after we return. We’re taking on the challenge to last forever, and we’ll need your support," he concluded.

SEVENTEEN, who debuted in May 2015 with the EP 17 Carat, will celebrate their 10th debut anniversary on May 16, 2025. After this milestone, Hoshi and Woozi will enlist, followed closely by Wonwoo, who is set to begin his service on April 3, 2025.