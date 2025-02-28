Zendaya joins cast of Shrek 5 as Felicia in highly anticipated sequel set for December 2026 release Zendaya will voice Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s now grown-up daughter. Fans are thrilled about the new addition, which marks a significant moment in the franchise's long journey.

After a long-awaited decade, Shrek fans are in for a treat as the fifth instalment of the animated franchise is officially set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026. The announcement has stirred excitement, with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation unveiling a new 30-second trailer on Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of the beloved characters – Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Pinocchio, and now-teenage Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.

One of the biggest surprises in this upcoming instalment is the casting of Zendaya, the A-list actress known for her roles in Spider-Man and Euphoria. Zendaya will voice Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s now grown-up daughter. Fans are thrilled about the new addition, which marks a significant moment in the franchise's long journey.

Zendaya joins a returning cast that includes Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey, all reprising their iconic roles. The teaser, while exciting, has stirred some debate among fans, particularly regarding the redesign of Fiona's character. Some viewers expressed disappointment over the new look, with comments pointing out a lack of detail and shading compared to her earlier appearances, with one fan humorously commenting, "Fiona got recast."

Interestingly, Zendaya’s casting comes after she tweeted in 2017 about watching Shrek "too often" as an adult. After her role was confirmed, the official Shrek Instagram account reposted her old tweet, adding a playful message, “This aged well.” The actor’s passion for the franchise, combined with her growing acting career, makes her a perfect fit for the film.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who worked on Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After as both a writer and artist. Brad Ableson will co-direct the highly anticipated sequel.

Apart from Shrek 5, Zendaya has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects, including Dune: Messiah, Euphoria Season 3, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Fans of both Zendaya and the Shrek series are in for a memorable ride when the movie hits cinemas in December 2026.