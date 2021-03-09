Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaks in streaming mistake

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZACK SNYDER Poster of Justice League

In a major gaffe, streamer HBO Max accidentally uploaded filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of "Justice League" on its platform in place of Warner Bros' latest movie "Tom & Jerry". The incident happened on Monday when many users took to the social media to report that the highly-anticipated Snyder-cut version played instead of "Tom & Jerry" when they opted for the title on the streamer. Snyder's upcoming four-hour epic -- touted to be starkly different from the one that released in the theatres in 2017 -- is due to arrive on the streaming service on March 18.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service quickly realised the mistake and removed the movie from the platform, restoring "Tom & Jerry" which debuted on February 26.

"Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes," HBO Max said in a statement.

The Snyder-cut version of "Justice League" is one of the most anticipated HBO Max titles of the year.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy in 2017.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder. Warner Bros finally announced in May last year that Snyder's version would come to HBO Max in 2021.