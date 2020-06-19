When Lady Gaga gave away her jacket to a fan

Image Source : LADY GAGA/ INSTAGRAM Gaga, who was out with her beau Michael Polansky, then gave McKee a souvenir from their delightful meeting.

Pop star Lady Gaga gave away her leather jacket to a fan after listening to her emotional story. Gaga's 27-year-old fan Shannon McKee spoke about the incident on "Today" show after photographs of the moment went viral on the internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

McKee recalled meeting Gaga in California for the first time. She went up to the star and complimented her for her outfit, without realising it was the singer.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a*s jacket you got on,' and she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities," Mckee said.

The girl then left the store before deciding she wanted to go back in and tell Gaga something else, after she "felt this need that she needed to hear it from me."

"I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally,' " McKee said.

She said that the crooner was moved by her story.

Gaga, who was out with her beau Michael Polansky, then gave McKee a souvenir from their delightful meeting.

She gave her jacket to the girl, which was caught by the lenses of paparazzi.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now," McKee recalled.

